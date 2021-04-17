WINONA -- The Bemidji State softball team was held scoreless in a two-game sweep at No. 21 Winona State on Saturday. The Beavers were no-hit in an 8-0, five-inning defeat in game one before falling 3-0 in the late game.

Jordyn Kleman pitched a five-inning no-hitter in the early contest and struck out 13 batters en route to the shutout win. BSU managed just two baserunners in the contest.

The Warriors took a 1-0 lead in the first inning and plated six in the third on their way to the victory.

The second game remained scoreless through the first five innings.

Stephi Dullum held WSU at bay until Sam Keller barreled a three-run homer in the sixth to account for the game’s only runs. Dullum allowed only four hits over six innings, but three came in the decisive sixth.

Elaina Christiansen and Lexi Derrick totaled the only hits for BSU in the loss.

Bemidji State fell to 8-20 overall and 4-10 in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, while Winona State improved to 21-6 overall and 10-4 in league play.

The Beavers will hope to rebound from the losses Sunday when they travel to Upper Iowa for a noon doubleheader.

No. 21 Winona State 8, Bemidji State 0 (five innings)

BSU 000 00 -- 0-0-2

WSU 106 01 -- 8-8-1

WP: Kleman (5 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 13 K).

LP: McClafferty (2.2 IP, 6 H, 7 R, 1 BB, 0 K).

No. 21 Winona State 3, Bemidji State 0

BSU 000 000 0 -- 0-2-1

WSU 000 003 X -- 3-4-1

WP: Pautz (7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 13 K).

LP: St. Dullum (6 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 1 BB, 4 K).