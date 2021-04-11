ABERDEEN -- Offensive woes continued for the Bemidji State softball team on Saturday, as the Beavers were shut out in 7-0 and 8-0 losses to Northern State in Aberdeen, S.D.

In the opener, BSU was held to just one hit for the third consecutive game. That came off Lisa Kossan’s bat in the sixth inning.

Despite a scoreless first inning, the Wolves crossed the plate in every frame from the second inning on. Stephi Dullum was saddled with the loss, throwing five innings and allowing six earned runs on 10 hits.

In game two, Kora Martin singled in the first inning and Gabi Bingham singled in the second. But Bemidji State was held hitless from then on out, and a five-run fourth inning helped boost NSU to the victory in five innings.

Kyla Damerow took the loss in the finale, throwing 4 2/3 innings and allowing eight runs off 14 hits.

The Beavers drop to 7-17 overall and 3-7 in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference play.

They’ll hope to snap a four-game losing streak and a current 24-inning scoreless streak when visiting Minnesota State Moorhead for a doubleheader at noon Sunday, April 11.





Northern State 7, Bemidji State 0

BSU 000 000 0 -- 0-1-4

NSU 012 121 X -- 7-11-0

WP: Anderson (CG, 7 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 13 K)

LP: St. Dullum (5 IP, 10 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 0 BB, 3 K)





Northern State 8, Bemidji State 0

BSU 000 00 -- 0-2-2

NSU 100 52 -- 8-14-1

WP: Cuttic (CG, 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 10 K)

LP: Damerow (CG, 4.2 IP, 14 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 0 BB, 3 K)