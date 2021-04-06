ST. CLOUD -- The Bemidji State softball team managed to record just two combined base hits during a doubleheader at St. Cloud State on Tuesday, losing by 13-0 and 4-0 scores.

The Beavers got a one-out single out of Sami Dullum in the first inning of game one, and they even loaded the bases in the frame, but two strikeouts ended the threat and cost BSU its best chance at scoring.

In the bottom of the first, SCSU opened the scoring with two runs. The Huskies added three runs in the second, one in the third and seven in the fourth to take a commanding 13-0 lead.

All the while, Bemidji State went down in order. The final 14 batters were retired consecutively, and the game finished after five frames.

The Beavers didn’t muster another baserunner until the fourth inning of game two, when Lisa Kossan was hit by a pitch. That ended a streak of 24 up, 24 down for the St. Cloud State pitching staff.

Gabi Bingham finally broke up the no-hitter with a one-out single in the sixth inning for BSU. But SCSU’s two runs in the first inning and two more in the second gave them a lead that they wouldn’t soon relinquish.

Bingham was ultimately stranded at second, and Bemidji State went down in order in the seventh inning, twice on punch outs. The Beavers struck out 14 times in game two. They racked up 20 strikeouts on the day and drew zero walks.

Lauren Kirchberg and Kylie Thomsen combined to stymie BSU from the circle. In game one, Kirchberg went all five innings and allowed just one hit while striking out six. Thomsen toed the rubber in game two and surrendered the one hit over six frames and struck out 12. Sydney LaPoint pitched a 1-2-3 seventh inning in game two.

Kyla Damerow was issued the loss in game one. She threw two innings and gave up five earned runs off seven hits. In game two, Stephi Dullum threw a complete game, allowing four earned runs while scattering 11 hits and striking out six.

Bemidji State drops to 7-15 overall and 3-5 in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference play with the losses. The Huskies improve to 16-6 and 5-3 in league play.

Next up for the Beavers is a Saturday, April 10, doubleheader at Northern State. The twinbill starts at noon from Aberdeen, S.D.





St. Cloud State 13, Bemidji State 0

BSU 000 00 -- 0-1-1

SCSU 231 7X -- 13-16-0

WP: Kirchberg (CG, 5 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 6 K)

LP: Damerow (2 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 0 K)





St. Cloud State 4, Bemidji State 0

BSU 000 000 0 -- 0-1-3

SCSU 220 000 X -- 4-11-0

WP: Thomsen (6 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 12 K)

LP: St. Dullum (CG, 6 IP, 11 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 6 K)