BEMIDJI -- Lexi Derrick belted a two-run walk-off home run to wrap up the Bemidji State softball team’s doubleheader sweep of Sioux Falls on Saturday afternoon at the BSU softball field.

Derrick’s extra-innings heroics delivered a 5-3 victory after eight innings of play, a game that followed a 6-3 triumph by the Beavers in game one. The sweep was the first of the season for BSU.

Kyla Damerow pitched a complete game in the early contest, fanning four batters over seven innings while conceding only three runs on seven hits.

Derrick drove in the day’s first run on an RBI double in the first inning. Ashley Herold’s RBI single extended the lead to 2-0 by inning’s end.

The Cougars added a run each in the second and third innings to tie the game at 2-2. Derrick and Herold struck again in the bottom of the third by driving in two more runs on a groundout and a single, respectively.

Bemidji State added two more runs on sixth-inning errors en route to the 6-3 win.

The Beavers shot out to a 3-0 lead by the second inning of game two thanks to an RBI double by Derrick and Lisa Kossan’s two-run single an inning later.

USF answered with a three-run third inning to knot the game up at 3-3, a score that wouldn’t budge until the eighth inning when Derrick crushed the winning homer to center field.

Stella Dolan pitched five no-hit innings in relief and recorded five strikeouts to earn the win.

BSU improved to 7-13 on the season and 3-3 in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference play. Sioux Falls dropped to 9-11 overall and 3-3 in the NSIC.

Bemidji State will play its next 10 games on the road, beginning with a twinbill at St. Cloud State at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 7.

Bemidji State 6, Sioux Falls 3

USF 011 000 1 -- 3-7-3

BSU 202 002 X -- 6-7-1

WP: Damerow (7 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 0 BB, 4 K).

LP: VanDerZwaag (5 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 2 BB, 8 K).

Bemidji State 5, Sioux Falls 3 (eight innings)

USF 003 000 00 -- 3-6-1

BSU 120 000 02 -- 5-7-0

WP: Dolan (5 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 5 K).

LP: Cress (7 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 2 BB, 8 K).