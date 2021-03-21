ST. JOSEPH, Mo. -- The Bemidji State softball team split a pair of games Sunday at the HyVee Classic in St. Joseph, Mo. The Beavers fell 9-1 in five innings to Northwest Missouri State before knocking off No. 9 Rogers State with a 6-1 win.

The victory was BSU’s first over a nationally ranked opponent since a 3-1 win over Augustana on April 27, 2019.

Stephi Dullum gave up just one run in her seven-inning, complete-game performance in the weekend finale. The senior held the Hillcats (12-6) to three hits while striking out six and issuing only two walks.

Ashley Herold led the Beavers (4-10) at the plate, going 2-for-4 with an RBI single. Sami Dullum, Stephi Dullum and Lexi Derrick notched one RBI in the win.

Northwest Missouri State scored four runs in the first inning of Sunday’s early game en route to the win. The Bearcats (6-5) racked up 15 hits for the game and held Bemidji State to just four.

Derrick secured the Beavers’ lone run in the loss with her second home run of the season.

BSU has now completed the nonconference portion of its schedule, and will open NSIC play Tuesday, March 30, with a home doubleheader against Minnesota Crookston.

Northwest Missouri State 9, Bemidji State 1

NWM 402 21 -- 9-15-2

BSU 010 00 -- 1-4-1

WP: Simmons (5 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 7 K)

LP: Damerow (3.2 IP, 12 H, 8 R, 0 BB, 1 K)

Bemidji State 6, Rogers State 1

BSU 012 300 0 -- 6-8-1

RSU 000 010 0 -- 1-3-1

WP: St. Dullum (7 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 6 K)

LP: Freeze (2 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 1 BB, 5 K)