ST. JOSEPH, Mo. -- Stephi Dullum powered the Bemidji State softball team to a doubleheader split on Saturday in St. Joseph, Mo., spinning a six-hit shutout as part of the Hy-Vee Classic.

The senior pitcher struck out four Missouri Western State batters during BSU’s 1-0 win, which came after the Beavers fell 11-2 against Missouri Southern State to open the day.

Dullum also had the lone RBI of the second game, scoring Emmarie Yeager on a sacrifice fly in the second inning.

In the circle, Dullum proved unflappable despite no wiggle room. Missouri Western had runners on the corners with just one out in the bottom of the seventh, but Dullum fielded a bunt for the second out and then fanned the next batter to clinch the complete-game win.

Bemidji State didn’t have as much luck in the opening game, however. Missouri Southern scored in five of the six innings, drowning out RBI singles from Yeager and Lexi Derrick with 11 runs of their own.

Kyla Damerow took the opening-game loss for BSU, allowing six runs (four earned) over four innings of nine-hit ball in the circle.

The Beavers move to 3-9 on the season. They will wrap up the Hy-Vee Classic against Northwest Missouri State and No. 9 Rogers State at 10 a.m. and noon, respectively, on Sunday, March 21, back in St. Joseph, Mo.





Missouri Southern State 11, Bemidji State 2

MSS 201 314 -- 11-14-2

BSU 100 100 -- 2-6-2

WP: Atkin (1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K)

LP: Damerow (4 IP, 9 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 1 K)





Bemidji State 1, Missouri Western State 0

BSU 010 000 0 -- 1-6-1

MWS 000 000 0 -- 0-6-1

WP: St. Dullum (CG, 7 IP, 6 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 K)

LP: Kissinger (5 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 5 BB, 4 K)