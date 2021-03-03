WEST ST. PAUL -- The Bemidji State softball team was swept in a pair of nonconference games by No. 12 Winona State at the WSP Dome in West St. Paul on Wednesday afternoon. The Beavers lost 10-0 in five innings in the first game before falling 7-5 in nine innings in the late game.

Winona State’s Jordyn Kleman pitched a five-inning no-hitter in the opening game. A hit-by-pitch led to the lone BSU baserunner in the contest. The Warriors (4-0) totaled 10 hits in the win.

Kyla Damerow was issued the loss in the pitcher’s circle. She allowed eight runs, including six earned, off of six hits in 1 1/3 innings.

Bemidji State (2-7) forced extra innings in the second game thanks to Lexi Derrick’s game-tying RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning. A three-run ninth by WSU lifted the Warriors to the win, but not before the Beavers added one run in the bottom half of the ninth.

BSU posted six hits in the loss, including two from Derrick (2-for-3) and Lisa Kossan (2-for-3).

Stella Dolan was handed the loss in the circle after allowing three runs, including two earned, off of three hits with two strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings in relief. Stephi Dullum started and pitched 5 1/3 innings and allowed four runs from four hits with five strikeouts.

Bemidji State is off for 16 days before returning to action at the Hyvee Classic in St. Joseph, Mo., March 19-20.