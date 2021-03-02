WEST ST. PAUL -- The Bemidji State softball team fell in a pair of one-run losses to Minnesota State Moorhead on Tuesday afternoon in nonconference play at the WSP Dome in West St. Paul. The Beavers lost by scores of 6-5 and 4-3.

Elaina Christiansen batted 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs, while Sami Dullum went 3-for-4 with a run scored in the first game.

Stephi Dullum pitched six innings and allowed six runs, including three earned, off of eight hits with eight strikeouts.

BSU recorded 10 hits for the second game in a row in the finale, but suffered its fourth consecutive defeat. Jennifer Smith hit 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI, while Christiansen posted two RBIs in a 1-for-4 outing.

Kyla Damerow suffered the loss in the pitcher’s circle after conceding three runs, including one earned, from four hits with one strikeout.

Bemidji State (2-6) will play another doubleheader inside the WSP Dome against Winona State at noon on Wednesday, March 3.