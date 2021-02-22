MINOT, N.D. -- The Bemidji State softball team was swept by Northern State and Minot State on Sunday in Minot, N.D. The Beavers fell 11-5 to NSU and 9-0 to Minot State in five innings.

In the first game against the Wolves, Lisa Kossan led BSU by going 2-for-4 at the plate. Lexi Derrick batted 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and Sami Dullum went 1-for-3 with two RBIs.

Kaidron McClafferty suffered the loss after pitching four innings in relief of Stella Dolan.

Gabi Bingham and Elaina Christiansen registered the only hits for Bemidji State in the game two loss to MiSU.

Kyla Damerow was saddled with the loss after pitching four innings and allowing seven runs from 11 hits with four strikeouts.

The Beavers (2-4) will return to action March 2-3 for a set against Minnesota State Moorhead and Winona State in West St. Paul.