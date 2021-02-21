MINOT, N.D. -- The Bemidji State softball team racked up 10 runs Saturday afternoon during a 10-4 win over U-Mary in Minot, N.D., where the Beavers also faced Minnesota Crookston and fell 3-2 as part of the Air-Supported Dome Invitational.

In the opening game, Sami Dullum finished 2-for-3 with a double and a three-run home run in the seventh inning, which expanded a two-run lead into a five-run cushion.

The Beavers (2-1) also scored four runs in the first inning, including a two-run double from Lisa Kossan three batters into the game. Kossan later came around to score on an error and Emmarie Yeager scored on the Dullum double.

BSU was in front 6-0 before the Marauders (0-3) pieced together four consecutive runs between the fourth and sixth frames. But another four Bemidji State runs ensured the victory.

Stephi Dullum earned the win in the circle by tossing four innings of four-hit ball and allowing one run while striking out six.

In game two, the Beavers struck first behind Kossan and Yeager RBI knocks in the first and third innings, but the Golden Eagles (2-6) nickel-and-dimed their way to the lead by scoring one run in each the fourth, fifth and sixth.

Kyla Damerow was saddled with the loss after throwing three innings of relief and allowing two runs (one earned) off three hits.

BSU resumes the Air-Supported Dome Invitational on Sunday, Feb. 21, at 10 a.m. against Northern State and at 1 p.m. against Minot State.





Bemidji State 10, U-Mary 4

BSU 401 100 4 -- 10-11-1

U-M 000 103 0 -- 4-9-2

WP: St. Dullum (4 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 6 K)

LP: Saint Hill (3 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 4 K)





Minnesota Crookston 3, Bemidji State 2

UMC 000 111 0 -- 3-6-1

BSU 101 000 0 -- 2-5-2

WP: Gombos (CG, 7 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 8 K)

LP: Damerow (3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K)



