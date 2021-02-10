WEST ST. PAUL -- The Bemidji State softball team kicked off the new season on Wednesday, beating Minnesota Crookston 8-1 before falling 9-5 to Jamestown during a doubleheader in West St. Paul.

Against the Golden Eagles, BSU (1-1) got on the board with an Ashley Herold RBI double in the first inning and an Emmarie Yeager home run in the second inning. UMC cut back within 2-1, but the Beavers’ five-run sixth inning provided the cushion they needed.

Bemidji State had just three hits in the sixth, but two walks and two hit batters packed the bases and kept the carousel rotating. Sami Dullum knocked a two-RBI single that did the most damage.

Inside the circle, Stephi Dullum earned the win by throwing five innings of three-hit, one-run ball while striking out a career-high 10. Stella Dolan pitched two innings of relief to pick up the save.

The same pitching success didn’t follow against Jamestown, however. The Jimmies exploded for three multi-run innings and led 5-0 after two frames. They did the most damage in the fourth inning after BSU inched within 5-4, scoring four more runs to break away 9-4. Although the Beavers tallied a run in the sixth, it wasn’t enough to rally in the 9-5 final.

Kyla Damerow piched all six innings for Bemidji State, surrendering nine runs (four earned) on 10 hits while walking four and striking out five.

Bemidji High School alum Gracie Fisher, a 2020 graduate, also played third base for Jamestown but did not bat.

The Beavers will next take part in the Air-Supported Dome Invitational on Feb. 20-21, in Minot, N.D. BSU will play four NSIC teams in a conference series, starting with U-Mary at 1 and 4 p.m. on Feb. 20.





Bemidji State 8, Minnesota Crookston 1

UMC 001 000 0 -- 1-4-1

BSU 110 015 X -- 8-6-1

WP: St. Dullum (5 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 10 K)

LP: Humhej (5 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 6 K)

S: Dolan (1)





Jamestown 9, Bemidji State 5

BSU 003 101 0 -- 5-6-4

UJ 230 400 X -- 9-10-0

WP: Prussia (4 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 5 BB, 5 K)

LP: Damerow (CG, 6 IP, 10 H, 9 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 5 K)