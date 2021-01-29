BURNSVILLE -- Coaches around the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference picked the Bemidji State softball team to finish 12th in the league this year with Friday’s release of the 2021 NSIC Preseason Coaches’ Poll.

Senior infielder/outfielder Lisa Kossan and senior pitcher Stephi Dullum were named BSU’s Preseason Players to Watch.

The Beavers finished with 65 votes in the poll, which was sixth among teams in the North Division. Augustana received 12 first-place votes and topped the poll with 222 points. Winona State had three first-place votes to rank second (210 points), while Minnesota State (194), St. Cloud State (180) and Minnesota Duluth (161) rounded out the top five.

Kossan hit .333 last season and tallied seven RBIs, five doubles and one home run for a .490 slugging percentage. In the circle, Dullum posted a team-best 1.99 ERA over 13 appearances for a 4-3 record. She struck out 34 batters in 49 1/3 innings.

Augustana pitcher Ashley Mickschl was named as the Preseason Pitcher of the Year, while Winona State’s Alison Nowak was picked as the Preseason Player of the Year.

Bemidji State returns 12 players from its abbreviated 2020 season. The Beavers posted a 10-12 record last spring.

The new season is scheduled to begin Feb. 10 against Minnesota Crookston and Jamestown in a doubleheader in West St. Paul.





2021 NSIC Softball Preseason Coaches’ Poll

1-Augustana (12) 222; 2-Winona State (3) 210; 3-Minnesota State 194; 4-St. Cloud State 180; 5-Minnesota Duluth 161; 6-Concordia-St. Paul 150; 7-Northern State 146; 8-Minot State 122; 9-Sioux Falls 120; 10-SMSU 94; 11-U-Mary 85; 12-Bemidji State 65; 13-Upper Iowa 61; 14-Minnesota Crookston 46; 15-Wayne State 36; 16-MSU Moorhead 28.