BEMIDJI -- Bemidji State softball head coach Brittany Gomez-Olson has announced the team’s 2021 schedule. The Beavers are set to play a 44-game regular season that commences Feb. 10 at the West St. Paul Dome and concludes May 2 at Wayne State.

BSU will compete in 14 nonconference games, including a doubleheader against Minnesota Crookston and Jamestown on Feb. 10, the first of six games the Beavers have scheduled at the West. St. Paul Dome this season. The team will also take part in tournaments at Minot, N.D. and St. Joseph, Mo.

Bemidji State will open Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference play with a home-opening doubleheader against Minnesota Crookston on March 30. The final home twinbill is set for April 27 against U-Mary before a season-ending road trip to Augustana and Wayne State, May 1-2.

The NSIC Tournament is scheduled for May 6-8 at the RYFSA Complex in Rochester.

BSU has 13 letter-winners returning from a shortened 2020 season that saw the Beavers finish 10-12, in addition to seven newcomers set to join the program.

2021 BSU softball schedule

Feb. 10 vs. Minn. Crookston, 9 a.m. (at West. St. Paul)

Feb. 10 vs. Jamestown, 11 a.m. (at West St. Paul)

Feb. 20 vs. U-Mary, 1 p.m. (at Minot, N.D.)

Feb. 20 vs. Minn. Crookston, 4 p.m. (at Minot, N.D.)

Feb. 21 vs. Northern State, 10 a.m. (at Minot, N.D.)

Feb. 21 at Minot State, 1 p.m.

March 3 vs. Winona State (DH), noon (at West St. Paul)

March 4 vs. MSU Moorhead (DH), noon (at West St. Paul)

March 19 vs. Central Oklahoma, 10 a.m. (at St. Joseph, Mo.)

March 19 vs. Rogers State, 2 p.m. (at St. Joseph, Mo.)

March 20 vs. Mo. Southern State, 10 a.m., (at St. Joseph, Mo.)

March 20 vs. Mo. Western State, 2 p.m. (at St. Joseph, Mo.)

March 30 MINN. CROOKSTON (DH), 1 p.m.

April 2 SW MINN. STATE (DH), 1 p.m.

April 3 SIOUX FALLS (DH), noon

April 7 at St. Cloud State (DH), 1 p.m.

April 10 at Northern State (DH), noon

April 11 at MSU Moorhead (DH), noon

April 13 MINOT STATE (DH), 1 p.m.

April 17 at Winona State (DH), noon

April 18 at Upper Iowa (DH), noon

April 21 MINN. DULUTH (DH), 1 p.m.

April 24 MINNESOTA STATE (DH), noon

April 25 CONCORDIA-SP (DH), noon

April 27 U-MARY (DH), 1 p.m.

May 1 at Augustana (DH), noon

May 2 at Wayne State (DH), noon

May 6-8 NSIC Tournament (at Rochester)