BEMIDJI -- Bemidji State softball head coach Brittany Gomez-Olson has announced the addition of seven players to the program for the 2021-22 season.

Aimee Christenson (Apple Valley), Alexa Christenson (Apple Valley), Savanna Disbrow (Augusta, Mich.), Molly Houts (Whittier, Calif.), Johnna Seriano (Clearwater, Fla.), Mariah Stevenson (Sherwood, Wis.) and Adelyn Wilson (Coppell, Texas) each signed National Letters of Intent during the NCAA’s early signing period to join the Beavers.

Twin sisters Aimee and Alexa Christenson are both three-year letter winners for the Eastview High School softball team, for whom they have been voted team co-captains.

An infielder, Aimee batted .352 with six doubles and eight walks during the 2019 season. In the outfield, Alexa was named the Lightning’s rookie of the year in 2019 after batting .311 with four doubles, one triple and leading the team in hits by pitch and stolen bases.

Disbrow is a four-year letter winner for Gull Lake (Mich.) High School, where she recorded an ERA of 1.27 in the pitcher’s circle in 2019.

Houts was a three-year softball letter winner at Downey (Calif.) High School, helping lead the team to a league championship in 2018. The utility player will arrive at BSU as a transfer from El Camino College.

Seriano is a catcher and letter winner from Countryside (Fla.) High School, where she batted .351 and notched four doubles, one triple, one home run and seven RBIs in 2019.

Stevenson is an infielder and four-year letter winner from Kimberly (Wis.) High School, where she helped lead the Papermakers to a 10-8 record in 2019.

Wilson is an infielder and letter winner from Coppell (Texas) High School. Her father, Landon, and grandfather, Rick, both played hockey at the University of North Dakota. Landon played 10 seasons in the NHL, while Rick spent four seasons in the NHL as a player and 30 seasons as a coach.