“I appreciate the NFCA and the Mary Nutter scholarship for helping give me the opportunity to continue learning and educating myself about the game of softball,” Rhode said in a news release. “Last year was my first year at the convention and it opened my eyes to new drills, opportunities, friendships, and overall thought process of the game. As a coach this is very important to me that I continue to grow and learn the game of softball as it grows and evolves each year.”

Rhode and Queens University of Charlotte assistant coach Kaitlyn Cheek will receive educational grants named after former Pittsburg State (Kan.) head coach and 1997 NFCA Hall of Fame inductee Mary Nutter, who founded the National Sports Clinic. It seeks to continue Nutter’s effort to provide softball coaches at all levels access to the best minds in the sport to help them become better coaches themselves.

Rhode joined the BSU softball program for her first season as assistant coach in 2019. She served as a graduate assistant coach and student assistant during two seasons at Union College from 2018-19 prior to joining BSU.