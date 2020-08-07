The Bemidji Blaze girls fastpitch 16/18U team took fourth place in the Cloquet Invitational Tournament last weekend. The Blaze beat the Minnesota Blast, Duluth, Cloquet and Hermantown to gain the semifinals where they fell to BGMR. Bemidji was missing its two 18U players and was joined by four 14U call-ups to round out the 11-player squad. After a 2-5 start, the Blaze are 10-9 overall and will finish their season with a doubleheader on Tuesday, Aug. 11, against the Iron Range Stars. Pictured in the front row (from left) are Katarina Malterud, Aleaha Shogren, Taylor Waukazo, Cortney Bullie, Brooke Vogel and Alex Hartmann. In the back row are coach Sylvia Grimm, Jazlynn Fell, Elizabeth Oster, Beth Bolte, Alana Reid, Macey Gish and coach Travis Malterud. (Submitted photo)