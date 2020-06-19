BEMIDJI -- Bemidji State softball head coach Brittany Gomez announced Friday that four recruits will join the program for the 2021 season.

Stephanie Ferguson (Cloquet), Kora Martin (Thorsby, Alberta/Rainy River CC), Autumn Reid (Forest Lake) and Jennifer Smith (Winkler, Manitoba/Dawson CC) will join Stella Dolan, Madison McCann and Lizzie Schwenn in the team’s incoming recruiting class.

Ferguson, a utility player, was a four-sport athlete at Duluth Denfeld, where she also competed in cross country, basketball and figure skating. She was an honorable mention all-conference selection as a junior and placed second at the 2018 Midwest Regional Figure Skating Competition.

Martin, a shortstop, was a two-sport athlete at Rainy River Community College in International Falls, where she also played volleyball. The junior transfer earned all-conference honors and was a part of three Canadian National Fastpitch Championships teams.

Reid, an outfielder, helped lead Forest Lake to the 2018 MSHSL state tournament and was named to the all-tournament team. She was also an all-conference and all-section honoree.

Smith, an infielder and junior transfer, will arrive at BSU after one shortened season at Dawson Community College in Glendive, Mont. In her prep days, she recorded the game-winning run to lead her team to gold at the provincials in Manitoba.