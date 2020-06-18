Athletic Director Tracy Dill announced Wednesday that Gomez will become the 19th head coach in the history of the BSU softball program. She had been the interim head coach since May 2019.

“It’s really cool to have the (head coach) tag now,” Gomez said. “I don’t really have to worry about that anymore. It’s all said and done. Now we figure out what we want to do for the future of this program.”

“Brittany stepped into the head softball coach position a year ago and proved that she has the leadership ability needed to guide our softball program,” Dill said in a news release. “I believe that her knowledge of the game, and ability to connect with and develop student-athletes will greatly benefit our program.”

Gomez took over head coaching duties during the 2019 season after then-head coach Rick Supinski was placed on a leave of absence in March of that year. He did not return to the program. The Pioneer learned Supinski had exhibited inappropriate behavior, including an unwanted pursuit of a romantic relationship with one of his players. Supinski had coached the team since the 2012 season.

The Beavers finished 10-12 with Gomez as interim coach during a 2020 campaign shortened by the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’ve definitely learned a lot this past year in this position, and I want to be better for next year,” Gomez said. “Not only for myself, but for the players and really develop the program that we want and have high standards for it. I’m just excited to be able to continue working on that.”

A native of New Braunfels, Texas, Gomez was a four-time All-Big 12 selection at Iowa State from 2013-16, and earned first team honors her senior year when she batted .401. She established herself as one of the program’s all-time greats by finishing as the Cyclones’ career leader in hits, batting average, stolen bases and runs scored. She also ranks third all time in Big 12 history in hits (297) and fifth in steals (110).

With the Beavers out of action since March, Gomez is eager to begin the next season.

“I wish we could start now,” she said. “I wish all the players were back on campus and ready to start practice and start day one already.”

Gomez is in the middle of an eventful month. She will marry BSU football co-offensive coordinator Ryan Olson on Thursday, June 25, in a small ceremony in Bemidji.

“Everything is going on right now,” Gomez said with a laugh. “We were supposed to have a big wedding in Texas, but with everything going on (with the pandemic) we had to postpone that until next May. We’re still just going to get married here in Bemidji next week with our immediate family near.”

After that, Gomez will get back on the virtual recruiting trail.

“We can’t go out and watch (recruits) until July 31 as of right now,” she said. “But we can still talk to them, we can still message them, see if they’re interested in us. Hopefully we can plan some visits in the fall to be able to come see our campus and see who we are, what we do, and just try to get the word out there for us.”