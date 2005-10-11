MINNEAPOLIS -- In the depths of a few Minnesota winters, Piper Ritter admits that like many residents of the region, she has thought, briefly, of moving someplace less frigid. But having spent most of the past two decades as a Minnesota Gopher, since arriving on campus as a freshman softball player in 2001, it is obvious to Ritter this is where she belongs.

"I've never really ever thought about leaving and going to coach someplace else," said Ritter on Monday, May 4, a day after she was named the Gophers' new head coach. "Some days in the winter you think, 'Wow, it would be a little bit nicer to be somewhere warmer,' but it's always been this program."

Ritter takes over where she not only played but has coached the pitchers for more than a decade. A year ago, the Gophers had their best season in the modern era, advancing to the 2019 College World Series. They were off to a 15-9-1 start in 2020 and had won a road game at Hawaii on March 12 when the Gophers learned the season was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Roughly six weeks later, former Gophers coach Jamie Trachsel decided it would be nicer to be somewhere warmer and accepted the head coaching position at the University of Mississippi. Gophers' athletic director Mark Coyle did not have to look far for the next in line, elevating Ritter to the top spot on a coaching staff she first joined in 2008. All are anticipating a smooth transition.

"They know what to expect from me. They know some of my expectations already. So (the players) are not going to be walking on eggshells or saying, 'Oh, you want us to do it this way? This is a different path from where we've been,'" said Ritter, who first came to the U of M from Farmington, N.M. "I think that's going to be really important going forward."

In her time on staff with the Gophers, Ritter has coached four of the program's top five leaders in career strikeouts. The fifth pitcher on that list is Ritter herself, who was an All-Big Ten player in each of her four years in a Gophers uniform. The timing may be perfect for her to take over a team for which pitching has been the key to recent success, and with ace Amber Fiser -- the 2019 pitcher of the year in the Big Ten -- set to return for a fifth season after the NCAA granted waivers to spring sports athletes whose careers were cut short due to the pandemic.

Ritter spoke with the team via teleconference, but now has settled into the waiting game, as the future remains uncertain. On Monday, the Big Ten extended its ban on organized team activities for all sports until June 1, and Ritter noted that if the Gophers are back to playing games as scheduled in 2021 it will mean an unprecedented 11-month break between seasons.