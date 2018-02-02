BEMIDJI -- This season is going to feel different for Gracie Fisher.

The senior third baseman will still be a big part of the lineup for the Bemidji High School softball team, but because she officially committed to the University of Jamestown on Thursday, Fisher won’t face the same pressure that burdened her last year.

“It definitely took a lot of weight off my shoulders,” she said of Thursday’s signing. “Now, I don’t have to stress about having a college look at me. I can just play my season how I want to.”

For Fisher, that means stepping up into a bigger role.

“My goal this year is really to fill Evette (Morgan’s) shoes,” she said of her former teammate. “She was a really big spot on our team. Somebody’s got to step up and be that person. That’s what I’m trying to do.”

Fisher held her own as a junior in 2019, hitting for a .360 average with 11 home runs and 42 RBIs. But even as she tries to improve her numbers in her final go-around, Fisher also has an added emphasis on embracing the joy the game can bring.

“I’ve definitely gone to practice just to have fun,” she said of the difference this year, now that she is committed. “I haven’t really had to worry about not making any mistakes. I still do need to be a leader, but I don’t have to worry about everything needing to be perfect.”

The Jimmies stand at 12-7 so far this season after finishing 31-20 last year at the NAIA level. Though Fisher also looked at Iowa Lakes Community College and Indian River State, junior colleges respectively in Iowa and Florida, the Buffalo City ultimately won her over.

“It just felt better there,” Fisher said. “The people, the environment felt more welcoming. … The girls were really nice so that was good, to get along with your teammates. And I really liked the coaches, too.”

Fisher said Jamestown head coach Kevin Gall expects her to hit next season while battling for playing time at third base.

Before that, however, Fisher has a senior year yet to play as a Lumberjack. And instead of feeling the pressure on her shoulders, she’ll carry excitement for what’s still to come.

“Moving away and seeing something new (is most exciting),” she said. “I’ve been in Bemidji my whole life, so going to a different town and getting different experiences, it should be fun.”