WINTER HAVEN, Fla. -- The Bemidji State softball team ended its spring break trip with a pair of wins Friday over Lock Haven University by scores of 11-1 in five innings and 10-5. The wins snapped a six-game losing streak.

Friday’s games may be the last the Beavers (10-12) play this season.

On Thursday evening, the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference announced the suspension of all athletic activities for its 16 member institutions due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak. All NSIC contests are suspended immediately, while any nonconference competitions already traveled to are left to the discretion of each school up to March 16. All athletic activities must cease after that date.

In Friday’s first game, BSU owned a 5-1 lead when it erupted for six runs in the bottom of the fourth. Emmarie Yeager belted two home runs, including a three-run shot in the fourth, to finish with four RBIs.

The Beavers outhit LHU 11-4 and Kyla Damerow limited the Bald Eagles to one earned run on four hits with four strikeouts over five innings.

In game two, Bemidji State broke a 1-1 tie with an eight-run third inning that propelled the team to victory. Elaina Christiansen bashed a grand slam in the third to wind up with a team-high four RBIs. Stephi Dullum pitched five innings to earn the win in the circle, allowing one unearned run on four hits with five strikeouts.