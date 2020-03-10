WINTER HAVEN, Fla. -- The Bemidji State softball team suffered its sixth straight loss after getting swept in a pair of games Thursday in Winter Haven, Fla. The Beavers fell 5-2 to Northwood University before a 4-0 loss to Lake Erie College on Thursday, following losses of 11-3 in six innings against Lawrence Tech and 5-2 to Michigan-Dearborn on Wednesday.

Those games may be the last the Beavers (8-12) play this season.

On Thursday evening, the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference announced the suspension of all athletic activities for its 16 member institutions due to concerns over the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. All NSIC contests are suspended immediately, while any nonconference competitions already traveled to are left to the discretion of each school up to March 16. All athletic activities must cease after that date.

The NCAA also announced Thursday that all remaining winter and spring championships have been canceled.

BSU was held to two runs and four hits in its defeat to Northwood. Olivia Tucker provided the only scoring with her two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh inning. Stephi Dullum pitched all seven innings, allowing five runs (one earned) off of six hits with one strikeout.

Later in the afternoon, Tucker notched the Beavers’ only two hits in a loss to Lake Erie. Kaidron McClafferty pitched four innings and surrendered three runs (one earned) off of five hits. Tucker threw two innings and allowed one run on one hit with four strikeouts.

Bemidji State is scheduled to play the final contests of the Spring Games on Friday against Lock Haven and Ferris State at 9 and 11:15 a.m.