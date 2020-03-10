The Bemidji State softball team has gone 2-4 over the first three days of the Spring Games in Jan Phyl Village, Fla., and Winter Haven, Fla.

The Beavers (8-8) split day one Sunday with a 5-4 loss to Dominican College (N.Y.) before an 8-6 win over California University of Pennsylvania. On Monday, BSU battled to a 5-4 loss in nine innings to Lewis University, but recovered with a 3-2 victory over Ashland University. Bemidji State was swept Tuesday with losses of 9-1 in five innings and 7-1 to Concord University and Missouri-St. Louis, respectively.

Olivia Tucker recorded six RBIs in Sunday’s win, added another three in the loss to Lewis and one against Dominican to lead the team at the plate with 10 runs driven in over the six games.

Stephi Dullum picked up the win inside the circle against California, pitching all seven innings with six runs allowed (four earned) off of eight hits with three strikeouts. Kyla Damerow threw 6 2/3 innings against Ashland, earning the win after surrendering only two runs (one earned) on four hits with three strikeouts. Dullum recorded the last out of the game to earn the save.

Lisa Kossan accounted for all three of the Beavers’ hits in Tuesday’s loss to Concord, going 3-for-3 with two doubles and one RBI.

BSU recorded four hits, off the bats of Gabi Bingham, Elaina Christiansen, Emmarie Yeager and Ashley Herold, in the loss to Missouri-St. Louis.

Bemidji State will continue its spring break trip Wednesday with games against Lawrence Tech and Michigan-Dearborn at 9 and 11:15 a.m.