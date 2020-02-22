DAVENPORT, Iowa -- The Bemidji State softball bats went quiet on Saturday, as Ella Specht spun a two-hitter and powered St. Ambrose University to an 8-0 victory in Davenport, Iowa.

Lexi Derrick singled for the Beavers (6-4) in the first inning, as did Lisa Kossan in the third inning, but it was all the offense BSU produced on the afternoon.

The Fighting Bees were as busy as their nickname implies at the plate. After scoring a run in each of the first two innings, St. Ambrose exploded for another four in the fourth. Two frames later, an RBI single and a sacrifice fly brought on the run rule after six innings.

Kaidron McClafferty took the loss in the circle for Bemidji State. She went 3 2/3 innings while allowing six runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out two.

Specht finished with a six-inning complete game, striking out two in the shutout victory.

The Beavers will next head out to Florida for a 12-game spring break road trip. The action kicks off on March 8 against Dominican (N.Y.) and Cal-Pennsylvania in Jan Phyl Village, Fla.