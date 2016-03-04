PEORIA, Ill. -- The Bemidji State softball team made a clean sweep out of its two-game set Friday afternoon against Quincy University at the Louisville Slugger Dome in Peoria, Ill. The Beavers picked up wins of 3-2 and 7-1 to improve to 6-3 on the season.

Stephi Dullum lasted all seven innings in the circle in game one, holding the Hawks to two runs off of seven hits to go with five strikeouts as she earned her second win of the year.

Lexi Derrick and Sami Dullum each posted RBI singles in the game. Olivia Tucker belted a solo home run in the fifth inning that served as the eventual game-winning run.

In game two, Stephi Dullum pitched the first inning and surrendered one run on two hits before Tucker entered to pitch six innings in relief, allowing only one hit as she blanked Quincy to pick up her first win of the year.

Derrick and Emmarie Yeager notched two RBIs each, including a two-run homer by Yeager in the seventh. The Beavers out-hit the Hawks 10-3 with Yeager, Tucker and Lisa Kossan leading the way with two hits apiece.

Bemidji State will next travel to Davenport, Iowa, for a single game against St. Ambrose University at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29.