ST. CLOUD -- The Bemidji State softball team split its final two games at the Husky Invite in St. Cloud on Saturday, falling to William Jewell 6-2 in game one before bouncing back with a 13-8 win over Viterbo in the finale.

Olivia Tucker led the Beavers (4-3) in the first game, going 3-for-4 at the plate with two doubles and two RBIs, while Elaina Christiansen went 2-for-4 with one double and one run scored. In the circle, Stephi Dullum pitched four innings and allowed two runs while earning four strikeouts. Kaidron McClafferty was credited with the loss after pitching two innings and allowing four runs.

A five-run fifth inning propelled BSU to its fourth win of the season in the weekend finale. Tucker again led the team at the plate by going 1-for-2 with a home run, two walks and four RBIs. Emmarie Yeager followed by going 2-for-3 at the plate with three RBIs. Elizabeth Hansen went 3-for-3 and drove in one run for her first three-hit game.

Tucker also earned the win in the circle after she pitched three innings and recorded six strikeouts.

Bemidji State will be off until Friday, Feb. 28, when the team travels to Peoria, Ill., to face Quincy University in a doubleheader.