ST. CLOUD -- The Bemidji State softball team picked up a pair of wins Friday at the Husky Invite in St. Cloud, beating Northwestern College 9-4 before earning 6-5 victory in eight innings over Minnesota Crookston.

The Beavers, now 3-2 overall on the season, took down the Red Raiders (2-2) in the first game of the day. Elaina Christiansen connected for a career-high three home runs and recorded five RBIs in the triumph.

Sami Dullum drove in the winning run in the second game Friday, belting an RBI single in the eighth inning to secure the walk-off win over the Golden Eagles (2-2). Christiansen posted three doubles and an RBI to finish the day 6-for-7 at the plate with three homers, three doubles, six RBIs and five runs scored.

Kaidron McClafferty clinched both wins in the circle for the Beavers after pitching a complete game in game one and two innings in game two. She fanned seven batters and held teams to only two earned runs.

Bemidji State closes out the Husky Invite on Saturday when it meets William Jewell College and Viterbo University at 5 and 7 p.m., respectively.