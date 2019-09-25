MINOT, N.D. -- The Bemidji State softball team opened the 2020 season by going 1-2 at the Minot State University Invite over the weekend of Feb. 8-9. The Beavers fell to MiSU 12-6 and 9-0 to Minnesota Crookston in six innings on Saturday before bouncing back with a 4-1 win over Black Hills State on Sunday.

In Sunday’s win, freshman Kyla Damerow allowed only one earned run off five hits in her first collegiate start. Olivia Tucker led BSU (1-2, 0-0 NSIC) at the plate by going 3-for-3 with two runs scored, while Emmarie Yeager recorded two RBIs.

For the weekend, Elaina Christiansen posted four hits in 10 at-bats, including one home run. Sami Dullum and Tucker each followed with three hits while Yeager paced the team with four RBIs and batted .286.

Damerow picked up the win in the circle Sunday. Tucker paced the team with eight innings pitched and posted an 0-1 record but recorded a save in Sunday’s victory.

Bemidji State will next travel to St. Cloud this weekend to compete in the Husky Invite with four games at the Husky Dome, Feb. 14-15.