BURNSVILLE -- The Bemidji State softball team has been picked to finish 13th in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Preseason Coaches’ Poll as announced by the league Thursday. Sophomore Elaina Christiansen was named the Beavers’ player to watch while junior Stephi Dullum was selected as the team’s pitcher to watch.

Defending Division II national champion Augustana was voted to finish first in the poll with 13 out of a possible 16 first-place votes. Winona State collected three first-place votes and was picked to finish second.

Christiansen was selected as the Beavers’ player to watch after starting 50 games during her freshman season, finishing fourth on the team with a .313 batting average to go along with a .466 slugging percentage and .367 on-base percentage. The Brainerd native was fifth on the team with 51 hits and recorded five home runs, six doubles and two triples. She notched 27 RBIs, scored 39 runs, which was tied for 16th in the NSIC, and finished second on the team with 11 stolen bases.

Dullum was tabbed as the Beavers’ pitcher to watch after leading the team last season with 33 appearances and 21 starts. The Harwood, N.D., native posted an 11-15 record in the circle to tie for 13th in the conference in wins and was 14th in the league with a 2.97 ERA. Dullum totaled nine complete games with three shutouts through 146 1/3 innings and was 15th in the NSIC with 81 strikeouts.

Winona State’s Ali Nowak was selected as the NSIC Preseason Player of the Year while Augustana’s Ashley Mickschl was named the Preseason Pitcher of the Year.

Bemidji State opens the 2020 season Feb. 8-9 when the team travels to Minot, N.D., to compete at the Minot State Invite.

2020 NSIC Preseason Softball Coaches’ Poll

1. Augustana (13) 223

2. Winona State (3) 213

3. Minnesota State 186

T4. Minnesota Duluth 180

T4. St. Cloud State 180

6. Concordia-St. Paul 152

7. Minot State 129

8. Sioux Falls 126

9. Northern State 105

10. SW Minn. State 99

11. Upper Iowa 86

12. U-Mary 85

13. Bemidji State 51

14. MSU Moorhead 41

15. Minn. Crookston 36

16. Wayne State 28