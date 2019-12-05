The 51-game slate begins with the Minot State Invite Feb. 8-9 in a trio of nonconference games against MiSU, Minnesota Crookston and Black Hills State.

The Beavers will then travel to St. Cloud for the Husky Invite, continuing nonconference play against St. Cloud State, Northwestern College, Viterbo and UMC on Feb. 14-15.

After a swing into Peoria, Ill., for a Feb. 28 doubleheader against Quincy University, Bemidji State will take its spring break trip to Florida for 12 games between March 8-13.

BSU is scheduled to first be home on March 24 against Minnesota Crookston to open Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference play. Southwest Minnesota State (March 28) and Sioux Falls (March 29) follow, also at home.

The month of April is packed with 12 NSIC doubleheaders, starting with SCSU (April 1), Northern State (April 4) and Minnesota State Moorhead (April 5) on the road. After returning home to host Minot State (April 7), the Beavers will again be visitors against Winona State (April 10) and Upper Iowa (April 11).

Bemidji State has an eight-game homestand to close play at the BSU softball field. They face Minnesota Duluth (April 15), Minnesota State (April 18), Concordia-St. Paul (April 19) and U-Mary (April 21) before wrapping up the regular season on the road against the defending national champions of Augustana (April 25) and against Wayne State (April 26).

The NSIC Tournament hosts the top 10 teams in the conference and runs April 30 through May 2 in Rochester.