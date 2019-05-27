With a 12-2 rout over Sauk Rapids-Rice and an 8-4 encore over Alexandria at the BHS softball field, the Lumberjacks kept their season alive.

“You have to be on your game,” Bemidji head coach Brad Takkunen said. “I was really proud of the way they seemed to battle. … That’s what it’s all about at this time.”

BHS ran all the way through the winner’s bracket in last season’s section tournament. A different feeling accompanies do-or-die elimination games, though.

“The moments have a little more pressure to them at times,” Takkunen said. “It’s different, there’s no doubt about it. But if there’s a team built for doing what we’re going to try to do, this is one of those teams.”

Against fourth-seeded Sauk Rapids-Rice (9-11) in the opener, the second-seeded Jacks (15-8) put up four runs in the second inning. Evette Morgan highlighted the frame with a bases-clearing triple, and then she hit a bases-clearing double an inning later.

Emma Stanoch also scorched a solo home run and a two-run double -- both in the third inning -- as part of an eight-run frame that broke things open. BHS cruised, using the run-rule for a 12-2 victory after five innings.

“I get the pitches I want to see and work my counts,” Morgan said of her approach at the plate. “It’s really fun to see everybody up and batting, getting on base. We’re a whole threat as a team.”

Gabbi Takkunen went the distance in the circle, scattering four hits and allowing two runs (one earned) for the win.

Bemidji brought the momentum to the start of the second game against No. 5 seed Alexandria. Morgan belted a three-run shot, and Gracie Fisher followed with her own homer for a 4-0 lead after four batters.

But the Cardinals (12-11) responded, scoring four runs a half inning later.

“What a statement we made in that first inning, and the next thing you know, they’ve got it 4-4,” coach Takkunen said. “You have to give Alex a ton of credit. I don’t think any one of our players expected that.”

But Maddie Hanson settled in from the rubber. She retired 10 straight batters from the third through the sixth, and BHS collected itself in time to manufacture the winning rally.

Keena Kondos came up with the go-ahead RBI single in the fifth, and two more runs scored on a bases-loaded walk and a sacrifice fly. Savannah Bakke added an RBI single in the sixth, and Bemidji had an 8-4 lead.

Hanson finished it out, keeping Alexandria off the board and extending the Lumberjacks’ season by at least one more game.

“I’m excited that we’re going to keep going,” Morgan said. “We have a ways to go, but as long as we keep doing our best, we’ll be fine.”

Morgan finished the doubleheader 3-for-6 with 10 RBIs, while Gabbi Takkunen went 4-6. Stanoch also posted a 2-for-3 showing with three RBIs in game one.

“Evette had an amazing series, Emma played a great game (one), and Gabbi played a great series,” coach Takkunen said. “We were really battling and really competing.”

BHS will next face the loser of No. 1 seed Sartell-St. Stephen and No. 3 Detroit Lakes, which will be played Tuesday, May 28. The matchup will be on Wednesday, May 29, but time and location are still to be determined.

The winner of the Bemidji game will stay for a shot at the undefeated team. And so, if Bemidji wins twice on Wednesday, they’ll force a winner-take-all section championship game.

“We’re really hungry,” Morgan said. “We want to win this.”

No. 2 Bemidji 12, No. 4 Sauk Rapids-Rice 2 (five innings)

SRR 010 10 -- 2-4-3

BHS 048 0X -- 12-6-2

WP: G. Takkunen (CG, 5 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 0 K)

LP: Fuls (2.1 IP, 4 H, 8 R, 6 ER, 6 BB, 1 K)

No. 2 Bemidji 8, No. 5 Alexandria 4

ALX 040 000 0 -- 4-6-2

BHS 400 031 X -- 8-11-2

WP: Hanson (CG, 7 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 3 K)

LP: Harris (4.2 IP, 9 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 5 BB, 4 K)