SOFTBALL: Times set for Monday games at BHS
BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School softball team will hope to play two games on Monday, May 27.
BHS will host three loser’s bracket games in the Section 8-3A Tournament, and official start times were announced on Friday.
The second-seeded Lumberjacks will play fourth-seeded Sauk Rapids-Rice at 2 p.m. Monday at the BHS softball field. On the adjacent field, fifth-seeded Alexandria will play seventh-seeded Little Falls at the same time.
The winners will meet for a 4 p.m. game, and that winner will survive as one of three teams still alive in the tournament.
No. 1 seed Sartell-St. Stephen and No. 3 seed Detroit Lakes will play in the winner’s bracket championship in Sartell on Monday.