SOFTBALL: Times set for Monday games at BHS

The second-seeded Lumberjacks will play fourth-seeded Sauk Rapids-Rice at 2 p.m. Monday at the BHS softball field. On the adjacent field, fifth-seeded Alexandria will play seventh-seeded Little Falls at the same time.

The winners will meet for a 4 p.m. game, and that winner will survive as one of three teams still alive in the tournament.

No. 1 seed Sartell-St. Stephen and No. 3 seed Detroit Lakes will play in the winner’s bracket championship in Sartell on Monday.