SOFTBALL: Bemidji stonewalled in 6-5 loss to Lakers

Instead, Stanoch’s sixth-inning fly ball bounced off the very top of the left-field wall and went down as a long RBI single. The Lumberjacks ultimately tied Detroit Lakes during the Section 8-3A Tournament winner’s bracket semifinal at the BHS softball field, but the Lakers scored the winning run in the seventh for a 6-5 upset.

“Instead of scoring three runs, we scored one,” Bemidji head coach Brad Takkunen said. “Tough break. It’s a game of inches. Some of those things were falling in their favor today, and it wasn’t in our favor. We had some things happen that were good, obviously, but that’s just how it goes. She hit the ball well, it was just a little bit short.”

Maddie Hanson followed Stanoch with the game-tying RBI, scoring Gracie Fisher on a fielder’s choice grounder. But Matteya Borah scored the game-winning run in the seventh, which gave third-seeded DL the narrow victory over second-seeded BHS.

“It was just a slugfest,” Takkunen said. “(Borah) got a nice hit in the top of the seventh, and they were able to put enough balls in play to move her around and score that run. That’s just what it’s going to take at this point in the year.”

Evette Morgan swung the Jacks (13-8) into a first-inning lead with a two-run homer out to left. Dakota Moran split the Detroit Lakes deficit in half with a solo shot to center in the second, and the 2-1 score kept idle through four.

The Lakers (15-6) claimed their first lead through a two-run fifth inning, but Bemidji answered with the tying run when Maggie Marcotte scored on a wild pitch in the home half of the frame.

The score continued to swing back and forth, evidenced by Taylor Prussia’s two-run homer in the top of the sixth. The game stood at 5-3 when Stanoch came to bat shortly after.

Stanoch came up clutch to continue the latest rally, but the Lumberjacks ultimately left two runners in scoring position to settle for a 5-5 tie.

And in the seventh, Autumn Kulik beat out an infield single for the Lakers’ go-ahead RBI. Bemidji then went down in order in the bottom of the seventh for its first loss in its last seven games.

“Both teams are slugging it out, and that’s how it should be at this time. It should be a well-played game,” Takkunen said. “As I roll through this quickly in my brain, it’s like, ‘Hey, that was a great game.’ That’s just how it goes.”

BHS will now drop into the loser’s bracket. Takkunen said he believes his team can rally despite Thursday’s tough-to-swallow loss.

“The kids are smart. They’re competing, and they don’t want to lose, but they also realize that we’re still in it,” he said. “They’ll realize we played well. You just keep trying.”

Bemidji will host fourth-seeded Sauk Rapids-Rice on Monday, May 27, at the BHS softball field. The winner will keep its season alive for a follow-up game against the winner of No. 7 seed Little Falls and No. 5 seed Alexandria.

In all, the Jacks now have to win five consecutive games to clinch the Section 8-3A championship.

“We’re going to be busy,” Takkunen said. “But if there’s a team that I know can do it, this is the team.”

No. 3 Detroit Lakes 6, No. 2 Bemidji 5

DL 010 022 1 -- 6-7-1

BHS 200 012 0 -- 5-4-3

WP: Kirchner (CG, 7 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 7 K)

LP: Hanson (CG, 7 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 3 K)