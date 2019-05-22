BOYS GOLF: Jorgenson takes 2nd at Brainerd Legacy Invite

Bjorn Jorgenson carded a 73 to lead all BHS finishers, and Dylan Hinners followed with a 79. Jorgenson’s mark was good for second among the 101-player field, as well.

Croix Golden’s 84 and Noah Burgess’ 91 made up the second half of the team score. David Forte and Jackson Stark followed with a 96 and a 98, respectively.

The Lumberjacks tallied a team score of 327, which put them eighth out of 17 teams. Alexandria earned the team title by shooting a 304, while Woodbury and Brainerd tied for second with matching scores of 312.

Individually, Moorhead’s Ian Simonich carded a 72 for medalist honors.

The Section 8-3A Tournament is up next for Bemidji. Tee time is set for 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, at Park Rapids for day one of the two-day tournament.

Team Results

1-Alexandria 304; T2-Woodbury 312; T2-Brainerd 312; 4-Chanhassen 316; 5-Chaska 319; 6-Sartell-St. Stephen 320; 7-Moorhead 321; 8-Bemidji 327; 9-Elk River 330; 10-Rogers 335; 11-Fergus Falls 338; T12-St. Cloud Tech 339; T12-Pequot Lakes 339; 14-Rocori 346; 15-Brainerd B 357; 16-Osseo 369; 17-Willmar 377.