SOFTBALL: Jacks top GF Central 11-4 through two-out hitting

“That’s what we’re trying to do,” BHS head coach Brad Takkunen said of the two-out hitting. “That’s the competitiveness that we’re looking for from all of these hitters. If we got that many runs with two outs, then we’re heading the right away.”

In all, Bemidji batters went 7-for-14 with six RBIs in two-out at-bats on Thursday.

“If there are two outs, or if you’re in a (bad) count, you keep pushing until you get what you’re going for,” junior leadoff hitter Anikka Takkunen said. “It shows everyone, even the other team, that we’ll never give up and you shouldn’t lay down for us because we’re going to keep pushing.”

Before the Jacks (2-1) got going, the Knights (0-4) claimed a 2-0 advantage with an RBI groundout in the first inning and an RBI single in the second.

But in the bottom of the second, after Emma Stanoch scored on the first of Central’s six errors, Keena Kondos sparked the BHS offense by dumping a two-out, two-RBI single into right field that gave Bemidji a 3-2 lead.

MeKenna Erickson briefly tied things back up with an RBI single in the third, but then Maddie Hanson plated Evette Morgan with a two-out RBI single of her own in the bottom half of the frame.

Then the Lumberjacks took off. In the fourth inning, Anikka Takkunen singled on a bunt to start a hit parade that lasted four more batters. Katie Alto, Morgan and Gracie Fisher all followed with RBI singles, and then Stanoch belted a two-run home run to center for a 9-3 lead.

“It was nice to get a little bit of a cushion there, where we got a few hits strung together, and then Emma had a very nice hit to open it up for us,” coach Takkunen said. “Then you can just kind of relax and say, ‘Hey, we can do this.’”

The power surge also gave BHS a needed boost, as well.

“There was definitely an energy change because, at first, we were all kind of dead,” Anikka Takkunen said. “We weren’t clicking, and then it just hit and everyone was getting into the game. … You could really feel it.”

Gabbi Takkunen did the rest from there. Despite a shaky start, the senior pitcher regained her command and settled in to keep the Knights at bay. Central put one more run across in the seventh -- an RBI groundout when the defense was content with collecting outs -- but the lead was more than big enough to lean on.

“It was nice to see Gabbi settle in,” coach Takkunen said. “You just keep battling through it, and she did. As a senior, I’m hoping we’re there. She just kept her head up. I could tell she was getting tired at the end there, but she reached down, and, fortunately, got that last batter.”

Gabbi Takkunen’s efforts, paired with a Kondos run in the fifth and a Fisher run in the sixth, added up to produce the 11-4 final.

“At the beginning, the top of the order was struggling a little bit,” Anikka Takkunen said. “The (bottom of the order) really picked it up. When we got back around, we started having positive things happen, too. When everyone gets involved, it really helps us all out.”

Anikka Takkunen led the offense with a 3-for-4 day, while Gabbi Takkunen allowed three earned runs on six hits, striking out five in her complete-game win.

Bemidji will next head to Brainerd for a doubleheader on Monday, April 22. The Jacks will play Brainerd at 4 p.m. and St. Cloud Tech at 6 p.m.

Bemidji 11, Grand Forks Central 4

GFC 111 000 1 -- 4-6-6

BHS 031 511 X -- 11-12-1

WP: G. Takkunen (CG, 7 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 5 K)

LP: C. Gereau (CG, 6 IP, 12 H, 11 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 1 K)