One pitch later, Fisher was standing at home plate. After a grand slam and a jog around the bases.

“They got intimidated by Evette, so they walked her,” Fisher said. “I went up to bat, not knowing what to do. I didn’t have time to prepare. I just hit the ball.”

Fisher’s blast sailed high over the fence in right-center. She then added a three-run home run in the sixth, all helping the Bemidji High School softball team blow by Hibbing 10-3 at Chet Anderson Stadium.

“She got a good pitch to hit and put a good charge to it. It was a no-doubter on that one,” BHS head coach Brad Takkunen said of Fisher’s grand slam. “As a coach, I can see making that move (to intentionally walk Morgan). But, then again, now maybe they wouldn’t make that move next time.”

The free pass to Morgan stemmed from her first impression in the first inning. With Maggie Marcotte on first, Morgan belted a moonshot of a home run that put the Lumberjacks (1-1) ahead 2-0.

“That’s why they’re there (in the heart of the order). They’re good ballplayers,” Takkunen said of Fisher and Morgan. “… Today was their day. Hopefully we don’t constantly rely on them, but if they keep doing it, great.”

Maddie Hanson kept things clean from inside the circle, shutting out the Bluejackets (0-1) on one hit through five innings.

Anikka Takkunen doubled in Savannah Bakke early in the fourth, and then Fisher broke the game open with her two-out slam three batters later. And, in the sixth, Fisher lofted a fly ball out to right that carried over the fence for a three-run jack and a 10-2 lead.

“I was going up there expecting a base hit,” Fisher said. “It feels good. But I wouldn’t have been able to get (any) runs in if my teammates didn’t get on base, too.”

Hibbing’s offense pestered BHS for two runs in the sixth and another in the seventh. But with Hanson stranding four combined runners in the last two innings, they proved to be harmless in the convincing win.

“It just felt good to get the girls going,” coach Takkunen said. “I’m thinking now that it’ll be pretty easy to keep them motivated because, in their mind, this is how it’s supposed to go. They’re working hard, and have been working hard, and now they’ve actually seen some rewards for it.”

Hanson finished her complete-game effort with three earned runs off six hits while striking out seven. At the plate, Fisher went 3-for-4 with seven RBIs, and Morgan boasted a 3-for-3 performance that came within a triple of the cycle.

Tuesday also marks just the second time Bemidji has been outside this season, as the weather has confined them to indoor practices throughout the spring. So, a picture-perfect day with a near picture-perfect result is a good step to build from.

“We got outside and we’re ready to keep going,” Fisher said. “I know we’ve got a lot of fight in us. I think we’re going to bring it again this year.”

Bemidji 10, Hibbing 3

HHS 000 002 1 -- 3-6-2

BHS 200 503 X -- 10-11-2

WP: Hanson (CG, 7 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 7 K).

LP: Lampton (3.2 IP, 8 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 3 BB, 6 K).