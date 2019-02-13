Burlingame, a senior outfielder, went 5-for-8 on the day en route to becoming Bemidji State’s all-time career hits leader.

The Beavers trailed 4-0 after two innings in the day’s first game against the Dragons (0-4). Still behind 4-2 entering the bottom of the seventh, Burlingame doubled to bring in Rochelle Koshalek with the tying run to force extra innings.

After a scoreless eighth, Kelsey McAllister came through in the clutch with a walk-off, two-run home run to seal the 6-4 victory.

Stephi Dullum earned the win in the circle after keeping the Dragons scoreless in the eighth inning.

Later Wednesday, BSU racked up 10 hits and held the Golden Eagles (3-5) scoreless to conclude the four-game tournament with a 6-0 win.

Burlingame began the scoring with her RBI single in the first inning, and Brooke Phillips followed by plating three runs with a bases-clearing double in the fourth.

The lead grew to 6-0 in the sixth when Burlingame belted an RBI triple and later stole home on a rundown play. The hit was the 168th in Burlingame’s career, allowing her to surpass Lyndsey Peterson (2013-16) to become the program’s all-time hits leader.

Burlingame led the team with three hits while adding two RBIs. Phillips finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs.

Dullum earned her second win of the day after pitching five scoreless innings and allowing seven hits with three strikeouts.

The Beavers will return to action Feb. 28 when they’ll face St. Cloud State in a doubleheader at the Husky Dome.