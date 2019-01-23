SOFTBALL: BSU picked 14th in NSIC preseason poll

Winona State earned the most points in the poll after winning the NSIC regular season and NSIC Tournament titles last season.

Winona State’s Lani Van Zyl was voted Preseason Player of the Year while Warriors pitcher Jordyn Kleman was selected Preseason Pitcher of the Year.

The Beavers are scheduled to begin the 2019 season Feb. 12-13 with a four-game set at the West St. Paul Dome.

2019 NSIC Softball Preseason Coaches’ Poll

1-Winona State (12) 222; 2-Augustana (4) 214; 3-Minnesota State 180; 4-Minnesota Duluth 179; 5-Northern State 168; 6-St. Cloud State 159; 7-Concordia-St. Paul 140; 8-Sioux Falls 135; 9-Minot State 105; 10-Southwest Minn. State 82; 11-Upper Iowa 79; 12-Wayne State 73; 13-U-Mary 68; 14-Bemidji State 62; 15-MSU Moorhead 36; 16-Minnesota Crookston 18.

First place votes in parentheses.