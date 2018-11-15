SOFTBALL: BSU adds three commits
BEMIDJI -- Bemidji State softball head coach Rick Supinski has announced the addition of three players to the program for the 2020 season.
Grace Bragg (infielder, International Falls), Ashley Herold (infielder, Shakopee) and Emmy Yeager (infielder, Annandale) signed National Letters of Intent to attend BSU in the fall of 2019.
Bragg is a three-time letterwinnner for International Falls High School’s softball program, five-time letterwinner for its hockey program and letterwinner for the volleyball and cheerleading programs. She was was selected to the MFCA All-Section Team in 2018 and voted the Broncos' most outstanding offensive player. Bragg is also a three-time Minnesota Elite Selects participant for hockey and participated in the Reebok HP All Star Tournament in 2016.
Herold is a four-time letterwinner for Shakopee High School’s softball program and also for its basketball program. She was selected to the Class 4A All-State Tournament Team after helping the Sabers reach the Class 4A state tournament. She was also selected to the South Suburban All-Conference Team in 2018 and was an honorable mention in 2016. Herold was named All-Section in 2017 and voted the softball rookie of the year in 2016. Herold was also an all-conference honorable mention in 2018 for basketball.
Yeager is a letterwinner for Annandale High School's softball program and helped the Cardinals reach the state tournament in 2018 with a 19-2 record overall. She was selected to the 2018 Wright County All-Conference team. She has started for the varsity softball program since she was in ninth grade and has been a mainstay at shortstop.