SOFTBALL: Morgan pens NLI with Chipola College

“It took me a while to figure out what school I really wanted to go to, but after I visited Chipola, I knew it was the school that was for me,” Morgan said. “I really like the coaching philosophy they have. It’s a really (family-like) environment.

“I’m really excited. It is a big relief. Now I can just focus on getting better and getting prepared to go there.”

Morgan said she sent in a video showcasing her softball skills to the coaches at Chipola, and that same weekend, they came to a tournament in the Twin Cities and immediately offered her a spot after seeing her play.

“He offered me that day, and then I went down to Florida on an official visit,” Morgan said. “I got to practice with the team, see everything -- the dorms and the school -- and I fell in love with the campus.”

Chipola has been a junior college powerhouse over the last several years, winning national titles in 2007 and 2015, and most recently finishing 56-4 overall and 18-1 in the conference last season.

“They’re a top-notch D-I JuCo in the nation,” Morgan said. “I think they’ve won two national titles, and they’re ranked every year in the top five. So I’m extremely excited to learn what they’re going to teach me so I’m going to become a better player and person.”

The Lumberjacks, led by Morgan, had their most successful season in program history last spring, earning a state tournament berth for the first time and securing their first state tournament win.

“I think it’s going to be a lot of pressure off of her,” BHS head coach Brad Takkunen said. “I know (Evette and her parents, Shawn and Shelly Morgan, have) been working extremely hard to try to get some colleges to notice her. She’s a great student-athlete. I just think that now she’s going to hopefully be able to just relax and enjoy her senior year and, you know, keep working on her skills obviously.”

Along with the positives that came for Morgan with her signing, Takkunen hopes she helped pave the way for future BHS softball players who hope to take their game past their high school career.

“You’re getting a kid from Minnesota who’s able to catch the attention of some coaches from Florida, and that’s kind of neat, too, from the idea of (being from) Bemidji, Minnesota,” he said. “And I hope that this is kind of the foundation, because I know there’s a lot of kids that have expressed interest to me in playing ball when they graduate high school. I think with this happening, they’ll be able to say, ‘Hey, maybe I can be that person, too.’

“... I think this is a great step forward for not only Evette, but our program, too.”