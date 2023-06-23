SOFTBALL: Titans sweep Rock Ridge, open at No. 6 in Legion rankings

COHASSET – Less than six hours after Bemidji slotted in at No. 6 in the first Minnesota American Legion Fastpitch Softball rankings, the Titans extended their unbeaten streak to four games to start the summer.

Bemidji survived a furious Rock Ridge rally in game two, sweeping the doubleheader in Cohasset and moving to 4-0 on the season. The Titans plated two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, then held on in the top of the seventh for a 12-11 win. It followed a 9-1 thrashing in game one.

Trailing 11-10, Aleah Shogren tied the game in the sixth with an RBI triple. Izzy Neadeau followed with an RBI single, which proved to be the game-winner.

Bemidji scored three runs in the bottom of the second inning to break the scoreless tie. Maureen Stroeing ripped an RBI single, then Jessa Anderson brought home two more with a triple.

Rock Ridge scored five runs in the top of the third inning before the Titans tied the game. Shogren drew a bases-loaded walk before Schmidt evened the score with a sacrifice fly. Kayleigh Lory made it 7-5 in the bottom of the fifth with a two-run single. A fielder’s choice, an error and a passed ball brought home two more Bemidji runs to make it 10-5.

Rock Rodge’s six-run sixth inning set the table for Neadeau’s game-winning single.

Jillian Pulkrebeck started in the circle for the Titans and threw six innings. Schmidt had a hand in both wins. She picked up the save in game two after earning the win in game one. He threw a complete game in six innings with five hits and one earned run allowed. Schmidt struck out eight batters in the 9-1 victory.

Pulkrabeck and Schmidt got it done at the plate, too. Schmidt doubled and recorded two RBIs, while Pulkrabek went 2 for 3 with a triple and three RBIs.

The Titans return home at 4 p.m. on Monday, June 26, for a doubleheader against Parkers Prairie at the BHS softball field.

Bemidji 9, Rock Ridge 1 (F/6)

BEM 070 200 X – 9-8-2

RR 010 000 X – 1-5-4

WP: Schmidt (CG, 6 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 8 K)

Bemidji 12, Rock Ridge 11

RR 005 006 0 – 11-11-3

BEM 032 052 X – 12-10-1

WP: Pulkrabek (6 IP, 10 H, 11 R, 10 ER, 2 BB, 2 K)

S: Schmidt (1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K)

Minnesota American Legion Fastpitch Softball Rankings

1. Adams

2. Fairmont

3. Upsala

4. Browerville

5. Kerkhoven

6. Bemidji

7. New York Mills

8. La Crescent

9. Rock Ridge

10. St. James