Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, June 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

SOFTBALL: Titans sweep Rock Ridge, open at No. 6 in Legion rankings

Bemidji survived a furious Rock Ridge rally in game two, sweeping the doubleheader in Cohasset and moving to 4-0 on the season

3366174+softball.jpg
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 11:06 PM

COHASSET – Less than six hours after Bemidji slotted in at No. 6 in the first Minnesota American Legion Fastpitch Softball rankings, the Titans extended their unbeaten streak to four games to start the summer.

Bemidji survived a furious Rock Ridge rally in game two, sweeping the doubleheader in Cohasset and moving to 4-0 on the season. The Titans plated two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, then held on in the top of the seventh for a 12-11 win. It followed a 9-1 thrashing in game one.

Trailing 11-10, Aleah Shogren tied the game in the sixth with an RBI triple. Izzy Neadeau followed with an RBI single, which proved to be the game-winner.

Bemidji scored three runs in the bottom of the second inning to break the scoreless tie. Maureen Stroeing ripped an RBI single, then Jessa Anderson brought home two more with a triple.

Rock Ridge scored five runs in the top of the third inning before the Titans tied the game. Shogren drew a bases-loaded walk before Schmidt evened the score with a sacrifice fly. Kayleigh Lory made it 7-5 in the bottom of the fifth with a two-run single. A fielder’s choice, an error and a passed ball brought home two more Bemidji runs to make it 10-5.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rock Rodge’s six-run sixth inning set the table for Neadeau’s game-winning single.

Jillian Pulkrebeck started in the circle for the Titans and threw six innings. Schmidt had a hand in both wins. She picked up the save in game two after earning the win in game one. He threw a complete game in six innings with five hits and one earned run allowed. Schmidt struck out eight batters in the 9-1 victory.

Pulkrabeck and Schmidt got it done at the plate, too. Schmidt doubled and recorded two RBIs, while Pulkrabek went 2 for 3 with a triple and three RBIs.

The Titans return home at 4 p.m. on Monday, June 26, for a doubleheader against Parkers Prairie at the BHS softball field.

Bemidji 9, Rock Ridge 1 (F/6)

BEM 070 200 X – 9-8-2

RR 010 000 X – 1-5-4

WP: Schmidt (CG, 6 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 8 K)

ADVERTISEMENT

Bemidji 12, Rock Ridge 11

RR 005 006 0 – 11-11-3

BEM 032 052 X – 12-10-1

WP: Pulkrabek (6 IP, 10 H, 11 R, 10 ER, 2 BB, 2 K)

S: Schmidt (1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K)

Minnesota American Legion Fastpitch Softball Rankings

1. Adams

2. Fairmont

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Upsala

4. Browerville

5. Kerkhoven

6. Bemidji

7. New York Mills

8. La Crescent

9. Rock Ridge

10. St. James

ADVERTISEMENT

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
image002 (1).jpg
Sports
Minnesota Wild’s Boldy accepts exemption to play in Brainerd-area golf tournament
June 22, 2023 03:58 PM
 · 
By  Forum News Service
mprblackgolf1.jpg
Sports
Trailblazing Minnesota golfer working to get more Black women and girls in the game
June 22, 2023 03:05 PM
 · 
By  Nina Moini / MPR News
062423.S.BP.BROKING.JPG
Sports
It's all about family for the father-and-son Broking Race Team
June 22, 2023 03:04 PM
 · 
By  Dennis Peterson / Special to the Pioneer
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
062123.N.BP.LOOPTHELAKE 7.jpg
Community
Ahead of Unicon 21, unicyclists hit the trails at Bemidji's Loop the Lake Festival
June 18, 2023 11:17 AM
 · 
By  Madelyn Haasken
031823.N.BP.CHARTERCOMMISSION.jpg
Local
Bemidji Charter Commission declares vacancy, discusses charter violations
June 22, 2023 02:12 PM
 · 
By  Daltyn Lofstrom
Clearwater River.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Clearwater River Restoration Project open house set for June 28
June 20, 2023 11:24 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
courts2.jpg
News
St. Paul man charged with 2nd-degree murder for fatal shooting in Deer River
June 22, 2023 12:32 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report