SOFTBALL: Pulkrabek throws no-hitter, Titans sweep Howard Lake Tournament

By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 10:08 AM

HOWARD LAKE – The Bemidji American Legion softball team had a prolific and historic Sunday in Howard Lake.

Facing the field at the Howard Lake Round Robin Tournament, the Titans swept right through their competition. They defeated BOLD 16-0, Howard Lake 4-1 and Osseo 5-0.

But the performance of the day belonged to Jillian Pulkrabek, who threw a no-hitter against Osseo. Pulkrabek allowed just one walk and struck out three batters across her five-inning gem. That walk and a first-inning error were all that separated Pulkrabek from a perfect game.

Pulkrabek received early run support from her offense, which plated four runs in the first inning. Izzy Neadeau and Maureen Stroeing had run-scoring hits in the frame.

Against BOLD, Bemidji (8-1) brought out the big bats early and kept them going continually. The Titans plated six runs in the first inning, seven in the second and three in the third during the shortened contest. Pulkrabek, Maya Schmidt and Neadeau had run-scoring extra-base hits, with Neadeau contributing a home run.

A three-run third inning was key to Bemidji’s win over Howard Lake. Adie Potratz’s RBI double in the fourth gave the Titans some insurance.

When Pulkrabek wasn’t no-hitting the opposition, Aleah Shogren picked up Bemidji’s other two wins in the circle, tossing a combined seven innings with just one run allowed (none earned) on four total hits.

The Titans return to their home diamond to face Greenway for a doubleheader starting at 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 13, at the BHS softball field.

Bemidji 16, BOLD 0

BOLD 000 – 0-1-7

BEM 673 – 16-9-1

WP: Shogren (2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K)

Bemidji 4, Howard Lake 1

HL 000 10 – 1-3-3

BEM 003 1X – 4-4-2

WP: Shogren (CG, 5 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 8 K)

Bemidji 5, Osseo 0

OSS 000 00 – 0-0-5

BEM 401 0X – 5-4-1

WP: Pulkrabek (CG, 5 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K)

Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
