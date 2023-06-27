SOFTBALL: Parkers Prairie walks it off in extras, Bemidji drops first game in doubleheader split

BEMIDJI – Monday might have ended differently if the Bemidji American Legion softball team had more time before the sun went down.

Tied 6-6 with Parkers Prairie after seven regulation innings, both head coaches agreed to play an eighth inning. In Major League Baseball fashion, each team started with a runner on second base.

Parkers Prairie evaded the predetermined jam, then walked off the Titans with a two-out single in the bottom of the frame. It was the first loss for Bemidji in six Legion softball games this summer.

“We hadn’t lost a game yet, and that’s why it stings a little extra,” Bemidji head coach Sylvia Grimm said. “(We) wanted it. I’m impressed with their effort. Nobody gave up, and nobody hung their heads. We were down most of the game. (We) decided we were going to win, but it just didn’t happen. I’m really proud of their effort. They can be sad today and happy tomorrow. That’s when we’ll turn the page.”

The sun started dipping below the trees on the horizon of the Bemidji High School campus shortly after the coaches agreed to play one more inning. With more daylight, the decision to put a runner on second base to start the inning may have been avoided. Nevertheless, Bemidji had its chances.

Adie Potratz singled to lead off the eighth inning, then advanced to second on a misplaced throw. Maya Schmidt, the automatic runner on second base, got a late start on the bloop hit due to a fear of the ball being caught just beyond first base.

Bemidji's Aleah Shogren throws a pitch during game one of a doubleheader against Parkers Prairie on Monday, June 26, 2023, at the BHS softball field. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

With runners on second and third with no outs, Julie Pulkrabek ripped a ball right into the glove of the opposing shortstop, who doubled up Schmidt at third base with a force out before almost completing a triple play at second. Kayleigh Lory’s pop fly to right field ended the inning and set the table for Parkers Prairie’s two-out heroics.

“You have to remind them of the positives,” Grimm said. “We’re a big compliment-sandwich team. Think about two good things you did and one thing you want to work on. That’s how we approach things. You have to remind them of the things they do right. Hopefully, they lay in bed tonight and know they played well. It just didn’t go our way in the second one.”

Despite the loss, Bemidji’s positives were overwhelming on Monday. The Titans rolled to an 11-1 win over Parkers Prairie in six innings to kick off the doubleheader. Pulkrabek and Izzy Neadeau each went 3 for 4. Neadeu doubled twice and drove in four runs.

Bemidji tallied 12 hits to support Aleah Shogren in the pitcher’s circle, who tossed a one-hitter in a complete-game effort. Her only run allowed was unearned, and she recorded nine strikeouts.

Schmidt got the ball in game two, allowing four earned runs in four innings on six hits. Pulkrabek finished the game on the rubber, allowing one earned run on five hits in 3 1/2 innings.

Bemidji's Hannah Backus (3) runs to third base during game one of a doubleheader against Parkers Prairie on Monday, June 26, 2023, at the BHS softball field. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

“It’s uncharted territory, I think, for a lot of teams, especially in softball,” Grimm said of having pitching depth. “To have three arms that you can count on is amazing. All three of them did a great job and will continue to do a great job. They do everything I ask. They’re just competitors at their core, and that’s the most fun part about it for me.”

Behind them was stout defense. Maureen Stroeing made two acrobatic catches in left field, as did Jess Anderson in right. Kenley Anderson also threw out a runner attempting to steal second base in game two.

“It (starts) with team cohesiveness,” Grimm said of her girls finding a rhythm defensively. “We have players from everywhere. We did a lot of big group stuff at practice just to get a feel for everybody. We love to let them shine as individuals, and it’s really fun to see them cheer each other on when they do great things.”

Bemidji's Kayleigh Lory (4) reaches first base during game one of a doubleheader against Parkers Prairie on Monday, June 26, 2023, at the BHS softball field. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Bemidji had chances to extend its lead before the eighth inning. Trialing 4-3, Stroeing tied the game with an RBI single in the fifth inning. The Titans added two more in the sixth on a dropped fly ball in center field with no outs but couldn’t find another hit to widen the gap. Parkers Prairie scored twice in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game.

“We have to tighten up between the ears a little bit,” Grimm said. “We made some mental mistakes that we got away with in the first game. In the second game, we didn’t (get away with) as much. We have to keep finding ways to score runs, too. It’s never been a problem for us, but I want to keep our foot on the gas. I don’t want us to get complacent.”

Bemidji is 5-1 to start the summer and broke into the first Legion softball rankings at No. 6 last week. In Minnesota’s second summer fielding Legion softball, Grimm said she feels the experience growing for players and coaches alike.

“I think (there’s more) buy-in from other communities,” she continued. “It’s only a few more teams playing this summer, but it feels like there’s a little more buzz. We had some more people in the stands today, more presence on social media. It’s just fun.”

The Titans return to the field at 9 a.m. on Sunday, July 9, at the Howard Lake Round Robin Tournament.

Bemidji's Izzy Neadeau hits a double during game one of a doubleheader against Parkers Prairie on Monday, June 26, 2023, at the BHS softball field. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Bemidji 11, Parkers Prairie 1 (F/6)

PP 000 010 – 1-1-2

BEM 140 312 – 11-12-2

WP: Shogren (CG, 6 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 9 K)

Parkers Prairie 7, Bemidji 6 (F/8)

BEM 030 012 00 – 6-11-2

PP 020 200 21 – 7-11-4

LP: Pulkrabeck (3.2 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K)

