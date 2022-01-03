Isabella Vannavong, a defender/midfielder from Champlin Park, became the program’s eighth signee for the 2022 campaign.

Vannavong hails from Champlin Park, where she is a four-time letterwinner and a two-time Section 5AA champion. She was also a member of the MN Eclipse club team and was noted as a standout player by Top Drawer Soccer.

“I was fortunate enough to be a part of a camp that raised money for impoverished youth to play soccer in Sierra Leone. Isabella was at this camp and it was very apparent from her first movements and touches that she was a high-level player,” Stone said in a news release. “Her energy level, enthusiasm and work ethic were character traits that we want in our program. She gives us pace and a great offensive threat from the outside back position along with the ability to defend. We feel blessed to have her joining our soccer family.”

Vannavong joins seven others as newcomers to the program next fall: Katrina Barthelt (Bartlett, Ill.), Mykenzie Harer (Cottage Grove), Alexia Johnson (Cottage Grove), Brie Klingbeil (Fort Atkinson, Wis.), Tirzah Lange (Shakopee), Briana Stocke (Andover) and Sylve Waters (Littleton, Colo.).

The Beavers finished the 2021 season at No. 9 in the country after earning the program’s first-ever trip to the Sweet 16. BSU ended with a record of 19-2-3.