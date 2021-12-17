KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Bemidji State women’s soccer team added more awards to the trophy case on Thursday. Seniors Megan Dahl and Sara Wendt were both named United Soccer Coaches Scholar All-Americans for their performances on the pitch and in the classroom.

Dahl was named to the First Team and Wendt to the Third Team. They were among 40 Division II female student-athletes to earn scholar All-America recognition in 2021.

To be eligible for the award, candidates must be nominated by their head coach and have at least a 3.30 cumulative GPA. Additionally, they must start in more than 50% of their team’s games and be “an elite player supported by playing honors and statistics,” according to a release.

Dahl is a psychology major with a 3.68 GPA, while Wendt is a psychology and chemistry double major with a 3.90 GPA.

Fellow senior Allyson Smith was also recognized as a member of the Scholar All-North/Central Region Team.

The Beavers finished the 2021 season with a 19-2-3 record and reached the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 for the first time in program history. They also pulled down a No. 9 national ranking in the final edition of the poll on Wednesday.