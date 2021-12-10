BEMIDJI -- When on the record, the Bemidji State women’s soccer team has chosen its words carefully. But privately, the Beavers are just as intentional.

“The ultimate goal… is winning a national championship,” BSU head coach Jim Stone said. “It’s what we’ve been talking about behind closed doors for quite a while. I think that’ll continue to be a big-picture goal that we want to push towards and dream about.”

On the pitch, it was easy to see the building blocks in 2021. Though today’s national championship game kicks off without Bemidji State, the team took another step toward that ultimate dream with arguably the greatest season in program history.

“In some ways, they exceeded expectations,” Stone said. “But on the other hand, I think we all feel like we were good enough to go further in the (NCAA) Tournament. There’s a bittersweet feeling to the end of the season. The expectations were high, and I think you saw why.”

The Beavers finished with a 19-2-3 record and a run to their first-ever Sweet 16. The season also featured a laundry list of program records.

The defense posted a program-record 14 shutouts, including a program-high shutout streak of 672:09 that spanned seven full games. The attack established new program records with 53 assists, 124 corner kicks and 433 shots.

Individually, Sara Wendt stood among the best in the nation with 19 goals and eight game-winners, while Allyson Smith and Mason Schilling were just as lethal on the attack. The backline was often the most consistent element of the team, as All-American Megan Dahl, Halle Peterson, Emma Mortensen and Annika Fingal held down the fort. In net, Alyssa Stumbaugh had a .826 save percentage and a program-record shutout streak of 582:09.

But Stone is more proud of the team’s character than its statistics.

“They really were a role model team in terms of how you treat each other, how you get unified, how you stay unified, how you support each other,” Stone said. “That’s what I’m most proud of this group for, the camaraderie that they shared.”

The year wasn’t short on milestones, either. BSU went 13-0-2 in conference play to win the second NSIC regular season championship in school history. The Beavers followed with their first-ever NSIC Tournament championship game appearance, and finally a third entry into the NCAA Tournament.

Nerves were high all postseason, perhaps never more so than during an opening-round shootout against Central Oklahoma. Erin Becker, Wendt, Smith, Peterson and Emma Huelsnitz all scored, while Stumbaugh made a clutch save for the program’s first-ever shootout win.

Two days later, Mariah Nguyen scored the biggest goal in program history against Emporia State. It delivered a 1-0 win and gave Bemidji State passage to its first Sweet 16.

The road ended there, as Central Missouri survived 4-1 while the Beavers hit the woodwork three times in a heartbreaking end to the season.

Although the Beavers had a banner year, there’s no doubt that they’ll do their best to outdo all this in 2022 and beyond.

“From my worldview, if (a national championship) is the Lord’s will, it’ll happen. If it’s not, then it’s not going to happen,” Stone said. “But we’re going to die trying to make it happen.”