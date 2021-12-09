KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Bemidji State women’s soccer senior defender Megan Dahl was named a first-team All-American on Wednesday by the United Soccer Coaches, joining 10 other players from across Division II women’s college soccer on the elite list.

Dahl anchored the Beavers’ backline as they advanced to the program’s first NCAA Tournament Sweet 16. BSU finished with a record of 19-2-3, a new program record for wins, and won the NSIC regular season championship.

Dahl is the fifth Bemidji State player to be named an All-American. She was also named All-Central Region first team by the USC.

Senior forward Sara Wendt joined Dahl as a second-team All-Central Region pick, while senior forward Ally Smith and junior defender Halle Peterson were named to the third team.