ST. PAUL — Minnesota United announced Wednesday it picked up 2022 contract options on two starters — midfielder Wil Trapp and defender Romain Metanire. The Loons declined the options on two contributing players, Jan Gregus and Brent Kallman, while two veterans head for free agency, Ozzie Alonso and Ethan Finlay.

The departure of Gregus, who was set for a hefty wage increase in 2022, frees up one of three Designated Player spots for an incoming signing who won’t count against the MLS salary budget. The Loons declined the 30-year-old Gregus’ option as midfield responsibilities are increasingly turned over to 24-year-old Hassani Dotson. The club retains Gregus’ rights in MLS and could look to trade him in the one-day window on Dec. 12.

Midfielders Alonso, 36, and Finlay, 31, will become free agents Dec. 15; the Loons have been exploring ways for both players to return before the 2022 season starts in February.

The club is also believed to be looking into a revised deal with Kallman, a Woodbury native who has been with the team since before it joined MLS in 2017. Kallman earned $158,125 and played in 20 games in 2021.

Trapp, in his first season with the Loons, led the team with 2,733 minutes and was second among primary players in passing percentage at 87 percent. The 28-year-old holding midfielder had a guaranteed compensation of $747,500, per the MLS Players’ Association.

Metanire, a 31-year-old right back, played 2,560 minute across 29 starts in 2021, earning $699,250.

The Loons also picked up options on four young, developing players — right back D.J. Taylor, center back Callum Montgomery, and two 2021 first-round draft picks: winger Justin McMaster and center back Nabi Kibunguchy.

MNUFC also declined options on forwards Fanendo Adi and Juan Agudelo, defenders Noah Billingsley and Jukka Raitala, and goalkeeper Adrian Zendejas.

The club’s negotiations are believed to be off for both Brazilian forward Rafael Navarro and Honduran midfielder Kervin Arriaga. A front-office official, in Brazil to work on Navarro’s deal, was also looking at other players.

The Loons’ other targeted new additions this offseason have yet to come to light.