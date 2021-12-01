Minnesota United finds itself in the same position it was in a year ago: two quality goalkeepers and only one starting spot.

The Loons announced Tuesday the club signed Dayne St. Clair to a three-year contract starting in 2022, with a club option for 2025. St. Clair, 24, is set for a significant raise from his draft-level salary of $99,520 last year.

MNUFC also have goalkeeper Tyler Miller under contract through 2022, with a club option for 2023. Miller, 28, made $420,937 in 2021.

After helping the Loons reach the 2020 Western Conference final, St. Clair started the first four games this season, then sat for favor of Miller for 30 straight games. When Miller contracted COVID, St. Clair returned for the Loons’ 3-1 loss to Portland in the first round of the MLS Cup Playoffs on Nov. 21.

The Loons benefited from both goalies in 2020. St. Clair had a loan spell at San Antonio FC and when Miller opted for season-ending surgeries on both his hips midseason, St. Clair stepped in for the restart of the MLS season and the club’s playoff run.

With the Loons’ contract showing a renewed commitment to St. Clair, will MNUFC look to shop Miller in the half-day trade window Dec. 12? Or will the Loons leave Miller unprotected in the MLS expansion draft for Charlotte FC on Dec. 14?

Does the opposite somehow occur?

The Loons were able to keep both goalies throughout 2021, but a repeat of that is unlikely for the duration of 2022.

Minnesota United will release the club’s year-end roster decisions on Wednesday morning, including the pending contract option on third-string goalkeeper Adrian Zendejas.