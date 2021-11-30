KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Bemidji State women’s soccer coaches were selected on Tuesday for the United Soccer Coaches 2021 Division II Central Region Staff of the Year award.

The Beavers are led by head coach Jim Stone, assistant Mike Korman and volunteer assistant Julian Licata. The group was one of 60 staffs (30 men’s and 30 women’s) across all three NCAA Divisions to receive the Regional Staff of the Year honors.

BSU has also now been placed on the ballot for the Division II National Staff of the Year award.

Bemidji State is one of 16 D-II teams still alive in the NCAA Tournament. At 19-1-3, the Beavers have earned the most single-season wins in program history. BSU also clinched the NSIC regular season championship, reached the conference title game for the first time ever and made the NCAA Tournament for the third time in the past four seasons.

Stone was also named the 2021 NSIC Coach of the Year while guiding the team to a number of other program records.

The Beavers will next face off with Central Missouri at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 3, in Allendale, Mich., in the third round of the NCAA Tournament. It’ll be the program’s first appearance in the Sweet 16.